61 more recognized as martyred FFs

After 50 years of the country's Independence, the government has recognized 61 more persons, who had sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War in 1971, as 'martyred freedom fighter (FF)' following the decision of the 10th council meeting of the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka).

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs (MoLWA) has issued a gazette notification in this regard recently. With the approval of the President, Ministry's Deputy Secretary Rathindra Nath Dutta signed the notification.

According to the ministry officials, the number of martyred freedom fighters has now stands at 3,295. Earlier, the number of martyred freedom fighters was 3,234.

Jamuka has also excluded names of 10 fake freedom fighters from the list.

Newly recognised martyred freedom fighters are Chapainawabganj Hadipur's Nurul Islam and Shyampur's Abdus Sattar, Rajshahi Sheikhpara's Khandker Abdul Monayem (Monjur) and Naogaon Baktarpur's Abdul Jabbar, Badalgachi Goyra's Golam Saqlain and Patnitala's Omar Ali.

Kurigram Nageshwari's Afan Ali and Bhurungamari's Hazrat Ali, Panchagarh New Market's Hobibar Rahman and Dolua Fotuapara's Md. Somaru, Thakurgaon Nageshwari's Sharif Uddin, Chandipur's Rahim Uddin (Ansar) and Dhirganjhat's Munsef Ali and Gaibandha Saghata's Nazim Uddin were also recognised.

Others are- Dhaka Keraniganj's Harunur Rashid, Gopalganj Domrakandi's Hannan Sheikh, Moksudpur's Abdul Halim Miah and Tungipara's Elahi Sheikh, Tangail Bhuapur's Shukur Mamud Mondal, Jamalpur Bhabanipur's Nurul Islam, Gazipur Bhawal Mirzapur's Roymohan Barman, Sherpur Kalakuma's Idris Ali and Gopalkhila's Shafir Uddin, Moulavibazar Shamsernagar's Abdun Noor and Islambad's Mokhlis Miah, Sylhet Jointapur's Abdul Halim, Jakiganj Pillakandi's Abdus Salam, Bishwanath Baonpur's Abdul Ahad and Bianibazar's Abdur Rob, Sunamganj Charerband's Firoz Ali and Rangauti of Doarabazar's AZ Jahangir Pasha, Habiganj's Chunarughat's Khorshed Ali, Brahmanbaria Suhilpur's Syed Siddiqur Rahman, Kasba Nemtabad's Abdul Kadir Miah and Bisharabari's Idris Miah and Noakhali Debipur's Safayet Ullah.

Besides, Kushtia Bahirmadi's Azizul Haque, Daulatpur Khoribona's Safar Ali and Mohiskundi's Tofazzal Hossain, Jhenaidah Mothurapur's Mohammad Ali, Sheikhpara's Nazrul Islam and Chuadanga Belgachhi's Moijuddin Bishwas, Jashore Monirampur's Selim Reza, Janghalbadhal's Mahfuz Ul Haque and Mostafa Kamal, Sharsha Samta's Omar faruq, Jhikargachha's Rafiq Miah (Ansar), Ramkrishnapur's Holam Kabir, Abhaynagar's Abdur Barik Sheikh and Chougachha's Monir Uddin, Barishal Rakudia's Abdur Rashik Sikder, Chattogram Agrabad's Md. Amir, Raujan Gohira's Nazim Uddin Khan and Potia Rashidabad's Nurul Anwar and Cox's Bazar Ramu Barabil's Mohammad Soleman, Narail Perli's Abdus Sabur, Khulna Daulatpur's Israfil Banda and Satkhira Kapsonda's Shahadat Hossain, Kalaroa's Zakaria (Ansar), Kaondanga's Munsur Ali were also recognized.