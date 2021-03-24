Video
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:25 AM
Anti-Modi Protest

25 men of left-wing student body, journos hurt in BCL attack

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
DU correspondent

Alleged members of Chhatra League attack activists of the Pragatishil Chhatra Jote during a program organised by the left- leaning students' organisations against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of the TSC on Dhaka University campus on Tuesday. photo: observer

Alleged members of Chhatra League attack activists of the Pragatishil Chhatra Jote during a program organised by the left- leaning students' organisations against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of the TSC on Dhaka University campus on Tuesday. photo: observer

At least twenty five leaders and activists of Progressive Students Alliance were injured as members of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) allegedly swooped on them on the Dhaka University campus on Tuesday.
Seven journalists were also injured in the attack.
The attack was launched as the leaders and activists of the leftist Progressive Students Alliance were protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival on March 26 on the occasion of the country's golden jubilee of independence and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The incident took place in front of Dhaka University Snacks (DUS) on the university campus at around 5:40 pm.
Of the injured, seven protesters and two journalists were injured critically. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The leaders and activists of Progressive Students Alliance brought out a procession from TSC area and paraded through several roads of the campus and Shahbagh intersection protesting Narendra Modi's arrival.
The BCL also held a rally at the same time at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture of Dhaka University rejoicing over awarding 'Gandhi Peace Prize- 2020 to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Indian government.
As the protesters arrived at the TSC area and began to burn Modi's effigy in front of the DUS, some Chhatra League leaders and activists from their rally tried to snatch the effigy of Modi and attacked the agitators.
However, the agitators burnt Modi's effigy and some photos.
In the attack, General Secretary of Socialist Students Front Nasir Uddin Prince, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marist) President Rashed Shahriar, Socialist Student Front DU unit General Secretary Pragati Barman Toma, Meghmollar Bosu, DU chapter Vice-President Sadikur Rahman Sadik, Chhatra Union central organizing secretary Sumaiya Setu and Biplobi Chhatra Maitri DU chapter President Jabir Ahmed Jubel were injured.
Earlier, some activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League allegedly snatched away an effigy of Narendra Modi which was brought by the leaders and activists of Progressive Students Alliance denouncing Indian premier Modi's visit to Bangladesh.
Chhatra Federation President Golam Mostafa said, "As we placed the effigy of Modi at the TSC gate 30-40 BCL leaders and activists came and fled on a motorcycle with the effigy threatening us with mass beating," he added.
Socialist Student Front DU chapter President Salman Siddiqi said, "Chhatra League suddenly attacked our procession before we could understand anything."
"As many as 20-22 of us were injured in the attack and about 15 of our activists are undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical," Salman Siddiqi added. Around two hundred leaders and activists of Progressive Students Alliance took part in the rally.
Chhatra Union declared an anti-Modi procession on March 25.
Journalists who were injured in the attack are Jiban Ahmed (Manabzamin), Rubel Rashid (Desh Rupantar), Kazi Salauddin Raju (Zuma Press, UAS) Jabed Hasnain Chowdhury (UNB) and freelancer journalist Himu.


