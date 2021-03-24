

Boosting ties with Nepal



Nepal has been a close ally of Bangladesh. It was the 7th country in the world to recognise Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign state on January 16, 1972. The two countries established formal diplomatic ties on April 8, 1972.



Both countries are also founding members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and members of the United Nations, contributing to UN Peace Keeping Missions worldwide and other regional frameworks. Giving this tie a further boost, four MoUs (memorandum of understanding) have been signed respectively on Tourism Corporation, Strengthening Sanitary and Phytosanitary Cooperation and Cultural Exchange Programme and on Letter of Exchange on Rohanpur-Sighbad Railway Route amendment to Nepal-Bangladesh Transit Agreement.



It is a great pleasure to note that both countries will enjoy a well-facilitated relation while focusing on other avenues that can be explored.



Among other South Asian nations, Nepal is the top investment destination for Bangladesh. It has already pledged USD 1 billion for Sunkoshi II Hydroelectricity Power Plant with 1,110 MW and Sunkoshi III with 536 MW capacities. Already Bangladesh is awaiting the Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement (BIPA) with Nepal, which may see an initial investment of USD 3 billion together. Moreover, Bangladesh is also keen in developing the waterways terminal in landlocked Nepal, allowing it sea-access with the Bay of Bengal. It has also planned to establish railway connectivity via India till Kakarvitta and Biratnagar for cost-effective trade.



As Bangladesh's RMG sector has a sound reputation in global market, Bangladeshi RMG factories are yet to see the potential in Nepal as a market. Nepal should think of setting up Bangladeshi garment industries in its territory benefitting from Special Economic Zones. Again, Pharmaceuticals is another potential sector of cooperation as Bangladesh has pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in the US, North America and the Middle East.



Therefore, strong commitments with great desire in enhancing our bilateral ties are on the cards.



As the potential FDI partner Bangladesh can assist Nepal in tapping into the global business opportunities. In these uncertain times, we have learnt that nothing is more important than maintaining good relation and transgressing the boundaries. Long live the goodwill between the two nations.



In conclusion, we expect the latest visit of the Nepalese president to take our bilateral ties to the next level.

