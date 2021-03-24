Video
Letter To the Editor

Growing entrepreneurs in the midst of a pandemic

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Dear Sir
Though Bangladesh has been facing economic downturn and the growth rate is lower than expected but it still has upward trend of growth rate. The corona induced lockdown has pushed people towards tough times. But, for some people, it became a blessing in disguise. The lockdown situation has given rise to the entrepreneurship in Bangladesh, which is indeed a positive sign amid this unprecedented time.                              

 Since the educational institution has locked down from march, many students who have potentials, started new business and listed their names as entrepreneurs. In this pandemic, many people have lost their jobs and engaged themselves with some sort of entrepreneurships. Nowadays, women are also taking startup initiatives with the help of social media platforms. The commonest platform is Facebook. We have seen many women entrepreneurs in Facebook platform who earn by doing businesses. Since offline activities have been reduced because of this pandemic, many traditional businesses have opened their e-commerce sites and deliver their goods to their respective customers.

Entrepreneurship is a sector where there is scope for potential growth and opportunity. So, government should place immense importance on this sector. Entrepreneurship free that nation from the burden of unemployment problem.  

Santhiya Salam Esha
Student, North South University



