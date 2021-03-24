

24 March, World Tuberculosis Day



In addition, 30,000 people in the world are getting sick every day. But hopefully, prevention paves the way for diagnosis and cure. In the past, tuberculosis was known as an incurable disease. Then it was said, 'Whoever has tuberculosis has no protection'. As a result of advancement in medical science, tuberculosis is now a recognized as a curable disease. Experts still see tuberculosis as a threat to public health. Moreover, in the context of Bangladesh, it is seen that a significant number of people are being infected with tuberculosis in this country every year. So the importance of celebrating the day is immense.



Tuberculosis is a contagious disease. 'Tuberculosis infections and deaths have come down in recent times. Since 1990, the number of TB deaths has dropped by 40 per cent. The case of tuberculosis is declining due to rapid diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Even then, tuberculosis is still a major public health challenge around the world. It is one of the three leading causes of death in women aged 15 to 44 year. In 2017, about 10 million people contracted tuberculosis, of which about 1.8 million died worldwide. So tuberculosis is still a concern for us. All in all, we have no choice but to be aware of tuberculosis. In this case, worrying news came out in a survey conducted by an international organization.



The survey reported that, Bangladesh is also among the 27countries with the highest number of TB cases in the world. There are treatments for the disease. There are also free diagnostic and treatment opportunities available officially. But even then, people are suffering from this disease due to lack of awareness. Today, on this Tuberculosis Day, we have expectations from the general people about this disease. There is a need to raise awareness and take strong action on every medical procedure, because at present there is a panic about the corona virus all over the world.



Tuberculosis is an airborne infectious disease. It is a disease caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Tuberculosis Bacillus). Tuberculosis is one of the ten most common diseases in the world. Tuberculosis is a terrible disease. Ordinary antibiotics are not effective against the bacteria in this disease. Most AIDS patients die of tuberculosis.



When infected with this disease, the patient looks pale, bloodless, weak, narrow chest, reluctant to work, often coughing. Body loss, hoarseness, fever in the afternoon, sweating at night, weight loss during the day, increased cough in the morning and at night. Cough with pus-like mucus. Blood comes from the lungs. Tuberculosis is most common in the lungs. If the parents have this disease, the children can also get this disease too.

Types of Tuberculosis: (1) Acute tuberculosis. It attacks people suddenly.

(2) Pneumonic thesis. It usually affects the lungs and causes symptoms of pneumonia. (3) Hemorrhagic thesis. Blood is excreted through the mouth.

(4) Fibroid thesis. It is caused by chronic diseases. (5) Laryngeal thesis. The patient develops a fracture in the oesophagus.



Causes: Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the main cause of bacterial infection. When the body's immune system is weakened, they get a chance to cause disease. This disease is caused due to irregular diet, lack of nutritious food and vitamin-rich food, unchained lifestyle. Dirty environment, damp environment, light-air environment, hard work are also responsible. This disease is caused due to lack of food, persistent poverty, scarcity, anxiety, etc. One can suffer from the disease hereditarily. Moral degradation, repeated pregnancy also causes it.



Symptoms: The main symptoms of pulmonary tuberculosis are usually cough for more than three weeks, fever, cough with cough and occasional bleeding, weight loss, chest pain, weakness and loss of appetite.



Complex Symptoms: Symptoms of pleurisy may occur with tuberculosis. In the attack of germs, it erupts in the pleura and accumulates in the pleura. Tuberculosis can be seen in different parts of the body. Symptoms include worn out body, weak, inflammation of the meninges, bleeding from the mouth, perforation of the arms etc are symptoms. Chest disease can affect the hands, feet, stomach, anus, kidneys, brain etc.



As soon as the symptoms appear, go to the tuberculosis control centre and diagnose the disease. If tuberculosis is confirmed, the patient should be sent to the hospital. If that is not possible, experienced homeopaths keep the patient in a separate room at home must be treated by a physician. Separate furniture, dishes should be arranged for the patient. No one else can use the furniture and stationery used by the patient. The patient should not spit wherever he is. The patient's phlegm, saliva should be collected in a vial and buried somewhere far away after purification by purgative medicine.



There should no dust or dirt on the ground inside or outside the house. Infestation of flies, cockroaches and ants in the house should be destroyed. The patient's home should have plenty of ventilation. Houses should be built in such a place so that there is plenty of light and air at all times. Regularly eat fresh and nutritious food. Night waking should be avoided.



Homeopathy: In homeopathy treatment, the patient is treated, not the disease. If an experienced physician can identify the symptoms of the patient's disease, then by the grace of God it is possible to treat tuberculosis in homeopathy treatment. , Rastox, Tuberculinum, Calcium Iodine, Stannum, Eclipha Indica, Phosphorus, Calcium Iodine, Arsenic Album, Carbovage, Epicac, Sulfur are the most common medicine used to cure tuberculosis.

Dr Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed is Co-Chairman, Homeopathy Research and Training Center & Health Adviser,

Central Committee of Human

Rights Review Society















