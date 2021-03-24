

Education act: Reconsider some points

According to news report, coaching opportunities are not completely closed under the Education Act. An existing law prohibits note-guides up to the school level. As a result, there are supportive books or practice books on the market that are essentially alternatives to notebooks and guide books.

The proposed education law prohibits the publication and marketing of note or guide books.



If anyone violates this law, he/she can be rewarded with imprisonment for three years or a fine of up to five lakh taka. However, with the approval of the government, supportive books can be published and marketed. But no educational institution or teacher can force their students to buy or read helpful books. If they do, it will be considered as misconduct. The proposed education law is approving coaching centres and support books but will have control over the coaching of teachers in educational institutions. The draft law states that the operation of coaching centres will not be prohibited under this law.



However, teachers and students will not be able to join the coaching as long as the educational institution runs and if it does, appropriate action will be taken against it and the registration of the coaching centre will be cancelled. Teachers in coaching centres are prohibited from teaching students in their own educational institutions. No teacher may offer direct private or coaching to the students of his/ her own institution but in case of backward students, with the written consent of the parents, the educational institution may conduct additional classes before or after school hours as per the government rules.



Controversy over coaching and guidebooks in education is not new. Earlier, coaching centres were limited to urban areas; they are now widespread in rural areas. There are some teachers who are more interested in coaching than teaching in educational institutions and they cannot be deterred despite various restrictions. There is a mentality among the parents that without coaching, the children will not be able to do well in the exams.



There are many good aspects of the proposed education law that will contribute to the development of quality education. But if coaching centres and so-called supportive books are not controlled, this can be an obstacle to the development of quality education. Education experts believe that if quality education can be ensured in the classroom then there is no need for coaching centres and so-called supportive books. Coaching centres and so-called helpful books divert students from the original textbooks. There is a creative method in the current education system but it will not cut a good figure if this creative lesson cannot be ensured in the classroom.



One of the purposes of the creative method was to stimulate students' thinking and imagination, and to reduce the tendency to memorize. Other objectives of the creative method were to reduce the reliance on guide and supportive books, to prevent the spread of the coaching trade, and to stop unfair means in the exams. In a test-based education system, students have tendency to acquire more marks and good certificate. Exam results have become the main subject of evaluation of students and educational institutions in our country.



Coaching centres and helpful book makers have been trading for a long time with the assurance of good results and higher numbers. Classrooms and textbooks are supposed to be the main addresses of students but today they are tired of running after coaching centres and so called supportive books. However, many parents and students complain that they are not getting quality education in the classroom and are turning to coaching centres and supportive books. By avoiding textbooks, memorizing certain questions from helpful books, participating in exams, getting certificates and getting higher marks have become the main goal of students.



The proliferation of coaching centres and so-called helpful books has led to huge inequalities in education and today millions of poor students are lagging behind in education as the cost of education has skyrocketed. Again there are many shortcomings in the need for experienced teachers to teach in a creative way in the classroom. Special attention should also be paid to the preparation of textbooks because if the textbooks are not conducive and enjoyable for the students then the students turn away from the textbooks. Students' attention to the textbook will increase only when the textbook is made easy and useful for them and at the end of the textbook it is given with a question bank and from there the test questions will come.



Textbooks should be designed in such a way that students can learn at least 50 per cent of the lessons from the textbooks on their own. Today, the childhood of children and teenagers is being lost from their lives as they run after the coaching centre. Students today are tired of running after coaching centres and so-called helpful books and this is a big obstacle in the way of developing their latent talents. Many teachers force students to do coaching by using various techniques.



Approving coaching centres under the Education Act could increase their dominance, which has a negative impact on students. If the coaching centres are open, it will be very difficult to bring the students back to the classroom and it will be difficult to teach in a creative way. The main goal of the coaching centres is to do business and make money. Demands for closure of coaching centres and ban on so-called supportive books have been made at various times from different platforms.



Various initiatives have already been taken to ensure quality education in the country but all entrepreneurs will fail if students are not textbook oriented. The issues raised in the proposed education law are sophisticated and education-friendly except coaching centres and so-called supportive books. Many feel that there is room for more research, discussion and analysis before the coaching centre and the so-called helpful book are approved in the Education Act.



The main challenge now is to modernize the education sector, prepare appropriate syllabus and curriculum, create quality textbooks, recruit skilled teachers, ensure training of teachers and take various other steps. Now, the objective is to create quality, useful and enjoyable textbooks. If coaching centres and so-called helpful books are approved in the Education Act, it may create a commercial relation between students and teachers, coaching centres and helpful book suppliers--which will not be conducive to education at all. Therefore, more research and review should be done on this issue before finalizing the law.

Majhar Mannan is an Assistant Professor, BAF Shaheen College, Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment







