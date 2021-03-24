Video
Home Countryside

Eight nabbed with drugs in 5 dists

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Eight men were arrested with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Joypurhat, Chattogram, Bagerhat, Khulna and Natore, in five days.  
JOYPURHAT: Members of Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man with 100 yaba tablets from Amtali area in the district town on Tuesday morning.
The arrested person is Mohsin Ali Dara Babu, 38, son of Fazlur Rahman, a resident of Panchurachak Mandolpara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.
DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Amtali area in the morning and arrested him with the yaba tablets.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police.
District DB Police Sub-Inspector Mosharof Hossain confirmed the incident.
CHATTOGRAM: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two people, introducing them as journalists, have been arrested with 17,645 yaba tablets in Anwara Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The detained persons are Md Shahidul Islam, 28, and Kabir Ahmed, 31, residents of Teknaf Upazila in the district.
RAB sources said on information, the elite force members recovered the contraband pills from inside of the oil tank of a motorcycle carrying the duo in Barumchara area at around 11:30am when they were going Chattogram from Cox's Bazar District.
RAB-7 Assistant Director Nurul Absar said as the team started questioning them, they showed ID cards of newspaper and introduced themselves as journalists -Teknaf Correspondent of NAAF Television.
It was learned that Shahidul is an active member of an organisation 'Teknaf Journalist Unit'.
BAGERHAT: DB police members, in a drive, arrested two people with 630 litres of local liquor from Dashani area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The arrested persons are Al Imran Sheikh, 28, son of Isahaq Ali Sheikh, a resident of Sankibhanga Village in Morelganj Upazila, and Sarwar Hossain, 38, son of late Dhola Mia Sheikh of Nazirpur Village in Pirojpur.
District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rezaul Karim said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dashani Purbapara area under Bagerhat Municipality at night and arrested the duo from a rented house with the liquor.
The arrested had been involved in drug trading in the area for long.
However, filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagerhat Sadar PS is underway, the OC added.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police, in a drive, detained a young man along with 1kg of hemp in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon. The arrested person is Shafiqul Bipul Hossain, 24, a resident of Durgapur Village in Sharsha Upazila of Jahore District.
Dumuria PS OC Md Obaidur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Atlia area in the afternoon and detained him along with the hemp.
NATORE: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two young men with 1kg of hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.
The arrested persons are Md Rajib Hossain, 20, son of Abdus Sattar, and Rasel Ahmed, 28, son of Abul Hasem, residents of Barbaria Village in the upazila.
Natore RAB Camp Acting Commander Senior Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Sheikh Md Anwar Hossain said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Barbaria area and arrested them with the hemp.
The arrested confessed their involvement in drug trading during primary      interrogation.



