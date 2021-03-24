Video
FF Habibur passes away

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Mar 23: Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Habibur Rahman Shikder alias Hobi Shikder died of cardiac arrest at his residence in Jhatokhati Village under Pirojpur Municipality at around 1:10am on Tuesday. He was 69.
After his namaz-e-janaza on Government Suhrawardi College Field, he was buried with state honour at the family graveyard in the area.  
FF Habibur, also the former vice-chairman of Pirojpur Municipality, left wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.


