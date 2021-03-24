Four killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Four people including a banker were killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Manikganj, Mymensingh, Natore and Jamalpur, in two days.

MANIKGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Hossain, 32, son of Nasim Uddin, a resident of Puran Ghior Village in Ghior Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Golra Highway Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Hossain from behind in Manra area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 11am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Tariqul Islam Bidhu, 26, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Gafargaon Municipality.

Local sources said Tariqul was run over by a sand-laden truck in Jamtala intersection area at around 10pm when he was overtaking the vehicle, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as his condition was deteriorated.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to MMCH

However, police arrested the truck driver in this connection.

Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarkar confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken.

NATORE: A banker was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak Razu, a senior officer of Bonpara Branch of Sonali Bank. He was the son of Md Nader Ali of Sibpur Village in the upazila.

Jhalmolia Highway PS OC Md Rezwan Islam said a truck hit him in Dighapotia area on the Natore-Bogura Highway, while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police are trying to identify the truck, the OC added.

JAMALPUR: A tractor driver was killed in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sifat Mia, 19, son of Aminur Rahman, a resident of Palash Village under Nandia Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sifat was coming up to a road from Sengua Sirajangal beel by a soil-laden tractor in the morning. At one stage, the vehicle turned turtle on the road after losing its control over the steering, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sarishabari PS Sub-Inspector Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident.





