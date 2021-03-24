Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in pond in two dists

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Three minor children including two girls drowned in separate ponds in two districts- Patuakhali and Natore, in two days.
KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Devraj, 2, and Nandini, 6. They were cousins.
Local sources said Devraj fell in a pond nearby the house in Nachnapara Villafe under Tiakhali Union at around 9:30am, while playing beside it.
To rescue him, Nandini jumped into the water, but both of them went missing.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the children and took them to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.   
NATORE: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Singra Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Jubaida Khatun, 5, daughter of Md Jewel of Chatra Village under Italy Union in the upazila.
Italy Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ariful Islam Arif said Jubaida went missing in a pond nearby the house while bathing in it at around 10am. Later, locals found her floating body and recovered it from the pond, the UP chairman added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight nabbed with drugs in 5 dists
FF Habibur passes away
Four killed in road mishaps in 4 dists
Three minors drown in pond in two dists
Chirirbandar villagers still suffer despite two bridges in one place
Five found dead in 5 dists
Sunflowers bloom in five Gazipur upazilas
144 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft