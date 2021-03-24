Three minors drown in pond in two dists

Three minor children including two girls drowned in separate ponds in two districts- Patuakhali and Natore, in two days.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Devraj, 2, and Nandini, 6. They were cousins.

Local sources said Devraj fell in a pond nearby the house in Nachnapara Villafe under Tiakhali Union at around 9:30am, while playing beside it.

To rescue him, Nandini jumped into the water, but both of them went missing.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the children and took them to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

NATORE: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Singra Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Jubaida Khatun, 5, daughter of Md Jewel of Chatra Village under Italy Union in the upazila.

Italy Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ariful Islam Arif said Jubaida went missing in a pond nearby the house while bathing in it at around 10am. Later, locals found her floating body and recovered it from the pond, the UP chairman added.







