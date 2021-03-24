Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Chirirbandar villagers still suffer despite two bridges in one place

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a bamboo bridge connecting two broken bridges at Chirirbandar. photo: observer

The photo shows a bamboo bridge connecting two broken bridges at Chirirbandar. photo: observer

DINAJPUR, Mar 23: People of 10 villages in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district are suffering much because of two broken bridges.
According to official and unofficial sources, the bridges over the Bhelamoti River in the upazila were built in an unplanned way in the same place.
Within four years, the bridges developed cracks. There has been erosion in the middle of the bridges. As a result, villagers fell into untold sufferings. Later, a bamboo bridge was raised between the broken place of the bridges.
Locals said, the bridges have got broken as these were constructed in an unplanned way.
At present, they are suffering immensely in transporting their agriculture products and other items by rounding alternative path; also ambulance cannot ply.  
Inhabitants of Gamirahaat Cluster Village Noor Mohammed and Hamidul Haq said, two bridges have been raised in a place keeping a gap inbetween; it is stunning how these have been constructed in such a way.
Raising a bamboo bridge on the broken place, people are making their communication taking huge trouble, he mentioned.
On Tuesday noon, Chirirbandar Upazila Project Implementation Officer Manwarul Islam said, during the flood in 2017, these two bridges were damaged seriously; as a result, the damage continues during flood every year.  
It was learnt, under the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation, two bridges were constructed in the same place over the Belamoti River nearby Gamirahaat of Chirirbandar Upazila four years back.
So, locals drew the attention of the highest authorities of the government for constructing bridges in a planned way.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight nabbed with drugs in 5 dists
FF Habibur passes away
Four killed in road mishaps in 4 dists
Three minors drown in pond in two dists
Chirirbandar villagers still suffer despite two bridges in one place
Five found dead in 5 dists
Sunflowers bloom in five Gazipur upazilas
144 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft