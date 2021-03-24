Chirirbandar villagers still suffer despite two bridges in one place



The photo shows a bamboo bridge connecting two broken bridges at Chirirbandar. photo: observer

According to official and unofficial sources, the bridges over the Bhelamoti River in the upazila were built in an unplanned way in the same place.

Within four years, the bridges developed cracks. There has been erosion in the middle of the bridges. As a result, villagers fell into untold sufferings. Later, a bamboo bridge was raised between the broken place of the bridges.

Locals said, the bridges have got broken as these were constructed in an unplanned way.

At present, they are suffering immensely in transporting their agriculture products and other items by rounding alternative path; also ambulance cannot ply.

Inhabitants of Gamirahaat Cluster Village Noor Mohammed and Hamidul Haq said, two bridges have been raised in a place keeping a gap inbetween; it is stunning how these have been constructed in such a way.

Raising a bamboo bridge on the broken place, people are making their communication taking huge trouble, he mentioned.

On Tuesday noon, Chirirbandar Upazila Project Implementation Officer Manwarul Islam said, during the flood in 2017, these two bridges were damaged seriously; as a result, the damage continues during flood every year.

It was learnt, under the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation, two bridges were constructed in the same place over the Belamoti River nearby Gamirahaat of Chirirbandar Upazila four years back.

So, locals drew the attention of the highest authorities of the government for constructing bridges in a planned way.









