Five found dead in 5 dists

Five people including three women were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Patuakhali, Bogura, Sirajganj, Tangail and Naogaon, in three days.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Bauphal Upazila in the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Poly Akhter, 25, wife of Milon Pada, a resident of Langra Munshir Pool Village under Daspara Union in the upazila. Local sources said Poly Akhter was locked into an alteration with her husband over family issues on Monday night.

Later, neighbours spotted her body hanging from the ceiling at her room in the house at around 12am on Tuesday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a man in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bachchu Pramanik, 50, a resident of Ashunja Village under Gobindapur Union in the upazila. He was a butcher by profession.

Local sources said Bachchu left the house for neighbouring Dharshun Village in the morning to buy a goat. Later, locals spotted his body lying on the ground in Belar Matha area under the union and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

SIRAJGANJ: Police and fire service personnel recovered the body of a fisheries officer from the Jamuna River in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Farhana Naznin. She was Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer. Senior Assistant Superintend of Police (ASP) Snigdho Akhter said Farhana went missing in the river at around 3:30pm.

Being informed, police and fire service personnel rushed in and recovered her body from the river at around 5:30pm. However, the body was sent to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the senior ASP added.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a person from the Bongshai River in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning. The identity of the deceased, aged about 34, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the floating body in the river in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11:30am and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A newlywed woman was found dead in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Summa Khatun, daughter of Siddique Hossain of Jotosman Kagajkuta Village under Alampur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Summa Khatun got married with Nahid Hasan, son of late Mojibar Rahman, a resident of Kundana Village under Raigaon Union in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district.

Nahid Hasan along with Summa Khatun and his two brothers-in-law came to visit his father-in-law's house on Friday.

However, Summa fell sick at around 12am on Sunday.

She was taken to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in a critical condition.

Later, Summa Khatun died on the way to RMCH. The deceased's family members claimed Summa died of heart failure.

On the other hand, Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex sources said she died after taking poison.

Locals said Summa might have committed suicide as she was married to Nahid Hasan forcefully by her family members.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.





