Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:23 AM
Sunflowers bloom in five Gazipur upazilas

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the sunflower field of Mahmuda Akhter in Tengra Village of Sreepur Upazila of Gazipur. photo: observer

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Mar 23: Sunflowers bloom on vast lands in five upazilas of the district.
According to field sources, the yielding has been attractive for favourable weather. Visitors are thronging the fields to see the flowers.
For the first time, the sunflower has been cultivated in Gazipur District on an experimental basis.
The present government has undertaken an initiative to encourage sunflower oil production. Under the initiative, farmers are being assisted with incentives including free seeds and fertilisers. The purpose is to reduce volume of imported edible oil.
Sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the district, the lion share of the country's edible oil is imported from foreign countries.
The DAE is working in the field to engage farmers in the sunflower cultivation.
This year five upazilas of the district have been brought under the sunflower cultivation. More than 400 farmers of the upazilas have cultivated BARI Sunflower-3 and RDS-275 species on 38 hectares (ha).
Sunflower is being cultivated on fallow lands beside houses. With this,
100 per cent land using is being implemented.
Incentive, exhibition, and rehabilitation are being provided by the government among farmers in order to focus on importance of the  sunflower farming.
A farmer, Imrul Kayes of Banshbari Village said, he has farmed sunflower on one bigha of fallow land beside his house following the advice of the agriculture department. He cultivated sunflower aimed at producing oil. Now visitors are coming every day to see his farms.  
A farmer, Mahmuda Aktar of Tengra Village said, taking training from the local agriculture office, she has cultivated sunflower; there has a changed look in her garden. She expressed the hope of bringing more lands under the sunflower in the coming days.
There is no processing system for the sunflower. If there is processing system, many more farmers will be interested.
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer of Sreepur Upazila Atikul Islam said, farmers are given exhibition in November; now flowers have made blooming across the field; and after dropping the flowers, farmers will collect the seeds.
He further said, seeing cultivation of sunflower in different areas,  many farmers are expressing their interest of farming.
Per bigha production of sunflower seed is 200-250 kg, and the current market price is Tk 15,000.
Sunflower cultivation requires less expenditure and nurturing compared to other seasonal crops. It is more profitable as well.  
Deputy Director of the DAE in Gazipur District Mahbub Alam said, the demand of sunflower edible oil has been huge as it is nutritious.
The weather of Bangladesh is suitable for sunflower cultivation, he mentioned. If sunflower oil is produced locally, the import-dependency for edible oil will decline, he suggested, adding, it will also make contribution to the agriculture economy.


« PreviousNext »

