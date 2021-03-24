Video
Home Countryside

144 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 23: A total of 144 more people tested positive for coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 72 hours till Monday morning.
Some 33 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 26,128 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Monday noon.
Of the newly infected people, 22 are in Rajshahi, seven in Bogura, three in Natore and one in Joypurhat districts.
Among the total infected, 24,536 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 400 died of it in the division till Monday morning.
Earlier, some 43 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 26,095 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday noon.
Among the total infected, 24,518 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,040 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.
On the other hand, some 68 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 26,052 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Saturday noon.
Of the newly infected people, 10 are in Rajshahi, 50 in Bogura, five in Naogaon, two in Joypurhat and one in Sirajganj districts.
Among the total infected, 24,498 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 399 died of it in the division till Saturday      morning.


