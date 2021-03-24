144 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Mar 23: A total of 144 more people tested positive for coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 72 hours till Monday morning.

Some 33 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 26,128 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Monday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 22 are in Rajshahi, seven in Bogura, three in Natore and one in Joypurhat districts.

Among the total infected, 24,536 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 400 died of it in the division till Monday morning.

