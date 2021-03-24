Video
Home Countryside

Woman burnt alive, ten houses gutted by fire in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

A woman was burnt alive and ten houses were gutted by fire in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Bagerhat and Jamalpur, in two days.  
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Five houses were burnt in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The incident took place in Dubashia Village under Tangab Union in the upazila at around 11pm.
Local sources said a fire broke out in the house of Ali Hossain and Alamin and soon engulfed the adjacent four houses.
The affected claimed properties worth about 5 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.
Tangab Union Parishad Chairman Mofazzal Hossain Sagar confirmed the incident, adding that the fire might have been originated from electric short circuit.
BAGERHAT: A temple and five houses were gutted by a fire in Mongla Upazila of the district early Monday.
Local sources said a fire broke out in the the house of Dulal Mandal in Dhankhali Village at early hours and soon engulfed adjacent houses, and a temple. Being informed, fire service personnel from rushed to the scene and doused the fire after around one hour of frantic effort.
Mongla Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Ahaduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the estimated loss caused by the fire is about Tk 90 lakh.
JAMALPUR: A woman was burnt alive and her husband received injuries in a fire caused by gas cylinder explosion in Rashidpur area of Jamalpur Municipality on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Shipra Khatun, 21.
Her husband Ikramul Islam Shuvro, a petrol trader, was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station Rezaul Karim said a fire broke out in the house of Shuvro in Rashidpur area when a gas cylinder exploded at around 10:30am.
Later, the fire soon spread as the petrol bottles kept in the house, which left Shipra killed on the spot and her husband critically injured, the OC added.


