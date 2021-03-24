Woman, daughter electrocuted in Bogura

BOGURA, Mar 23: A woman and her minor daughter were electrocuted in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as Papia Khatun, 36, wife of Yunus Ali of Pashchim Alohali Village in the upazila, and her daughter Sonali, 6.

Local sources said Sonali came in contact with a live electric wire while bathing in pump water in the house at noon, which left her injured.

Her mother was also injured as she came to rescue Sonali.

The family members rushed them to Dupchanchia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Dupchanchia Police Station Hasan Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members.







