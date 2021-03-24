Water crisis jeopardises life at Durgapur

NETRAKONA, Mar 23: Water crisis in Durgapur Upazila of the district is harming life and agriculture.

People are not getting drinking water as water is not coming out of tube-wells. Boro cultivation is hampered as river, canal and pond are almost water-less.

To address the situation, locals have sought intervention from local public representatives and the authorities concerned.

They said, most of the tube-wells in the areas like Gopalpur and Guzirkona are arsenic-contaminated.

According to field sources, Durgapur Upazila is constituted of one municipality and seven unions. Every year at this time, the water crisis appears seriously when groundwater layers go down. This year it has been the same. Hundreds of people are being affected with diseases that are related to the water. Boro farmers are not getting water to irrigate their Boro croplands.

The water crisis is being much felt by low-income families. The case of the rich families is different; they are surviving on the water crisis with submersible tube-wells.

For the last several years, the seasonal water-crisis has been affecting life and activities in the border villages under the Durgapur Upazila; mostly tribal people are living there. But no measure has yet been taken governmentally to solve the crisis, it was complained by locals.

Drinking water and bath-water are not found in many areas as most of the river, canal, and pond have turned dried. In some areas, household activities are being done with arsenic-contaminated water of tube-wells.

Students of Chandigarh High School, Makrail High School, Barmari High School, Birishiri Union High School, and other education institutions have to drink arsenic-water. These institutions do not have submersible tube-wells.

Pond water is also being used in houses and hotels and restaurants in different areas.

A visit found different people bringing water of submersible tube-wells by vans to the hotels and restaurants for sale.

Head Teacher of Baniapara Girls High School Pantan Hazong said, his school has about 400 students; but there is no system of drinking water system for them.

"We have to drink polluted water in a compelling situation," he further said, adding, as a result, many are suffering from various diseases.

One Habul Mia of Bhabanipur Village said, a disarray being experienced in irrigating Boro fields as river, canal and pond have dried up.

Chairman of Chandigarh Union Altabur Rahman Kazal said, an application has been sent to the authority concerned for solving the pure water crisis.

After passing the project, submersible tube-wells will be installed in many houses, he informed.

Upazila Public Health Engineer Ashraful Islam said, already few pilot projects have been undertaken to address the situation.

Soon after getting new allocations, submersible tube-wells will be set up in villages of different unions to solve the water-crisis, he gave assurance.

In this connection, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rajib-ul-Ahsan said, according to the project of the Public Health Engineering Department, necessary measures will be taken to install submersible tube-wells before spreading different water-borne diseases.









