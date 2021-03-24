Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store



Healthcare workers walk out of a King Sooper's Grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22 in Boulder, Colorado. photo : AFP

Witnesses at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder County, 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of the state capital Denver, said they initially heard multiple loud bangs outside the shop.

Nevin Sloan, who narrowly escaped with his wife Quinlan, said panic then set in as the sound of gunshots drew closer and shoppers were forced to decide whether to stay put or make a break for the exit.

"All of a sudden we started hearing more, like 'bang, bang, bang, bang' and I sprinted over to her and just told her 'hey we need to get out of here'," he told CBS, saying they had helped others flee through an emergency exit.

"I just nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips," Ryan Borowski, who was in the store when he heard at least eight gunshots, told CNN.

"It doesn't feel like there's anywhere safe anymore."

Police chief Maris Herold said 10 people were killed, including officer Eric Talley, 51, who was first on the scene, paying tribute to his "heroic" colleague.

"Didn't surprise me he was the first one there," his father, Homer Talley, told local network KUSA, saying his son "loved his family more than anything."

Live-streamed video earlier showed a white middle-aged man -- shirtless and with a bloodied leg -- detained by police and led from the supermarket.

A suspect is being held in custody and was the only person suffering "serious injuries at this point," said police commander Kerry Yamaguchi, without confirming that the man in the video was the suspect or giving any possible motive.

Dozens of armored vehicles, ambulances and armed personnel including FBI agents and SWAT teams were deployed to the scene. -AFP





