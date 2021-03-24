Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

BJP pledges ‘corrected’ NRC in Assam manifesto, but silent on CAA

It reiterates pledge to flush out Bangladeshi infiltrators from Assam and West Bengal

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
TRIPTI NATH

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might have promised to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal, but the law has found no mention in its manifesto for Assam released by party president JP Nadda Tuesday. The BJP, which released its Assam election manifesto on Tuesday, has promised a "corrected" National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the detection of the "infiltrators".
The NRC of 1951 was updated in Assam in deference to the Assam Accord which says the illegal immigrants, who entered Assam after the midnight of March 24, 1971, are to be detected and deported. The NRC was updated based on this cut-off date.
The final draft of the NRC, published on August 31, 2019, saw over 19.06 lakh of the 3.30 crore applicants left out of the document. The updated NRC made no political party or organisation happy as many indigenous people had failed to make it to the list.
The BJP favours 20% re-verification of the documents of NRC applicants in the districts which share a border with Bangladesh and 10% re-verification in the rest of the districts. The BJP manifesto made no mention of the implementation of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
The CAA seeks to protect the non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, besides Pakistan and Afghanistan, who entered India till December 31, 2014. After the Centre had brought in this legislation, Assam erupted in protests and they soon spilled over to other parts of the country.
Home Minister Amit Shah today said that his party will ensure that West Bengal is free of infiltrators from Bangladesh, by strengthening borders and making outposts accountable. His Cabinet colleague and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed the same sentiment today and said that the BJP, if voted to power, will not allow infiltrators from Bangladesh to reside in Assam.  
Giving credit to the BJP government in Assam, the BJP National President said, " The development in Assam has been inclusive and will remain inclusive. We will work on a corrected NRC for Assam's protection."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India to vaccinate all over-45s
137 killed in Niger’s massacre
60 die in migrant ship fire
Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store
BJP pledges ‘corrected’ NRC in Assam manifesto, but silent on CAA
Mithun Chakraborty missing from BJP’s final list for West Bengal polls
A flooded area is seen following heavy rains in Port Macquarie
UN rights office gets mandate to document Sri Lanka war crimes


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft