BJP pledges ‘corrected’ NRC in Assam manifesto, but silent on CAA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might have promised to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal, but the law has found no mention in its manifesto for Assam released by party president JP Nadda Tuesday. The BJP, which released its Assam election manifesto on Tuesday, has promised a "corrected" National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the detection of the "infiltrators".

The NRC of 1951 was updated in Assam in deference to the Assam Accord which says the illegal immigrants, who entered Assam after the midnight of March 24, 1971, are to be detected and deported. The NRC was updated based on this cut-off date.

The final draft of the NRC, published on August 31, 2019, saw over 19.06 lakh of the 3.30 crore applicants left out of the document. The updated NRC made no political party or organisation happy as many indigenous people had failed to make it to the list.

The BJP favours 20% re-verification of the documents of NRC applicants in the districts which share a border with Bangladesh and 10% re-verification in the rest of the districts. The BJP manifesto made no mention of the implementation of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The CAA seeks to protect the non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, besides Pakistan and Afghanistan, who entered India till December 31, 2014. After the Centre had brought in this legislation, Assam erupted in protests and they soon spilled over to other parts of the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah today said that his party will ensure that West Bengal is free of infiltrators from Bangladesh, by strengthening borders and making outposts accountable. His Cabinet colleague and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed the same sentiment today and said that the BJP, if voted to power, will not allow infiltrators from Bangladesh to reside in Assam.

Giving credit to the BJP government in Assam, the BJP National President said, " The development in Assam has been inclusive and will remain inclusive. We will work on a corrected NRC for Assam's protection."



