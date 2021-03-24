Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Lewd acts in parliament rock Australia’s govt

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

CANBERRA, Mar 23:  Leaked videos of staff from Australia's conservative government performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female MP's desk, left Scott Morrison's administration facing yet another major scandal Tuesday.
The prime minister -- already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague -- called the behaviour "disgraceful" and "absolutely shameful".
The videos and photos, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of coalition government staff before being leaked by a whistleblower, were first revealed by The Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late Monday.
The graphic images have prompted fresh outrage from female lawmakers and the Australian public, coming on the heels of the rape allegations that sparked mass nationwide protests.
The whistleblower, identified only as Tom, told the news outlets that government staffers and MPs often used a Parliament House prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers had been brought into the building "for the pleasure of coalition MPs".
He also said a group of staffers routinely swapped explicit photos of themselves and he received so many he had "become immune to it".
He said there was a "culture of men thinking that they can do whatever they want" and while he did not think the staffers had broken any laws, "morally, they are bankrupt".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India to vaccinate all over-45s
137 killed in Niger’s massacre
60 die in migrant ship fire
Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store
BJP pledges ‘corrected’ NRC in Assam manifesto, but silent on CAA
Mithun Chakraborty missing from BJP’s final list for West Bengal polls
A flooded area is seen following heavy rains in Port Macquarie
UN rights office gets mandate to document Sri Lanka war crimes


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft