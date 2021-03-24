Video
Hopes low at Indo-Pak talks over Indus River

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

NEW DELHI, Mar 23:  An Indian official played down on Tuesday prospects for a breakthrough at the first talks in three years with neighbouring Pakistan aimed at resolving long-running disputes over hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus River.
Pakistan is concerned that India's plans for hydroelectric plants in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir will damage the flow of the river, which feeds 80% of its irrigated agriculture, along with tributaries.
India has defended the construction of its Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai dams, saying they are allowed by the Indus Water Treaty brokered by the World Bank. The talks come after a gap of three years because of tension over Kashmir, the Muslim-majority territory both south Asian nations claim in full. In recent weeks, the nuclear-armed rivals have taken tentative steps to improve ties, such as a rare military pact last month to stop firing on the Kashmir border that has killed scores of civilians.
The Indus Waters Treaty is a water-distribution treaty between India and Pakistan, brokered by the World Bank, to use the water available in the Indus River and its tributaries. The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was signed in Karachi on 19 September 1960 by Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani President Ayub Khan.
The Treaty gives control over the waters of the three "eastern rivers" - the Beas, Ravi and Sutlej with a mean annual flow of 33 million acre-feet (MAF) - to India, while control over the waters of the three "western rivers" - the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum with a mean annual flow of 80 MAF - to Pakistan.
India was allocated about 20% of the total water carried by the Indus system while Pakistan was allocated the remainder.
The treaty allows India to use the western river waters for limited irrigation use and unlimited non-consumptive use for such applications as power generation, navigation, floating of property, fish culture, etc.    -REUTERS


