

MBL holds training on export trade and EXP Reporting

S.M. Mahbubul Alam, Vice President and Acting Head of International Division made the concluding statements. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the online programme. Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) organised a virtual Training on Export Trade and EXP Reporting recently. Respective desk officials from divisions and AD branches of the bank participated in the virtual sessions. Over sixty three officials attended the online programme, says a press release.Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training. Speaking on the occasion, he advised participating officers to strictly maintain the guidelines of central bank on proper EXP reporting and its impact on regulatory compliance in discharging their assigned responsibilities.Md. Mokaddem Ahmed, Joint Director, Foreign Exchange Operation Department (FEOD) of Bangladesh Bank spoke as a resource person for the virtual session.S.M. Mahbubul Alam, Vice President and Acting Head of International Division made the concluding statements. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the online programme.