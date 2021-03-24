Brazil refinery workers strike over C-19 surge

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23: Workers at a refinery owned by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras went on strike Monday, demanding more protection against a surge of Covid-19.

The Minas Gerais state oil workers' union said the indefinite strike at the Gabriel Passos Refinery was "to defend workers' lives and rights," accusing the company of a "disregard for safety measures to contain infections."

Brazil is struggling with a crush of Covid-19 cases that has pushed many hospitals to the breaking point -- and reportedly taken a heavy toll at the 150,000-barrel-a-day refinery, located outside the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.

The union blamed the outbreak partly on "excessively crowded conditions," which it said in a statement were caused by Petrobras bringing in outside employees to do maintenance work at the refinery.

Petrobras is using more than 2,000 temporary employees for the project, nearly doubling the refinery's workforce, said news site UOL.

Brazilian media reports said the refinery had more than 100 cases of Covid-19 last week, including 11 that required hospitalization. A Petrobras spokesman told AFP the company could not confirm Covid-19 infection numbers at a specific facility. -AFP

















