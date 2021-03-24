Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SOSCL appoints new Managing Director

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Riazuddin Ahmed

Riazuddin Ahmed

Bangladesh's first private fuel oil importer, trader and supplier - Summit Oil and Shipping Co Ltd (SOSCL) appointed Rear Admiral Riazuddin Ahmed, psc (Retd) as its new Managing Director from 1st March 2021, says a press release.
Rear Admiral Riazuddin Ahmed is also the Advisor to Summit Group of Companies as well as the Independent Director of Summit Alliance Port Ltd (SAPL).
On his appointment Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman of Summit Group of Companies said, "Rear Admiral Riazuddin Ahmed (Retd) is a man of integrity, hard work, intelligence and wisdom. We are happy to have him lead Summit's energy and port businesses.
"He would be able to spearhead Summit's expected expansion in both the energy and port businesses in Bangladesh."
Meanwhile, the former Managing Director of SOSCL M Hafizur Rahman has been appointed as Advisor to SOSCL.
During Riazuddin Ahmed's career in Bangladesh Navy, he served in different ships and establishments of Bangladesh Navy, Armed Forces Division (AFD) and Directorate General of Defense Purchase (DGDP).
He also served as Managing Director of Khulna Shipyard Ltd (KSY), as Chairman of both Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and Mongla Port Authority (MPA) on deputation while he was a member of International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH).
Rear Admiral Riazuddin is a graduate of BSc Engineering (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering) from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds training on export trade and EXP Reporting
BANKING NEWS
Big Tech critic gets nod for key US regulatory post
Tata, SpiceJet promoter shortlisted for Air India bids
Brazil refinery workers strike over C-19 surge
SOSCL appoints new Managing Director
Nagad to celebrate best of Bangladesh’s 50 years
Stocks rise despite worries on rising Covid infections


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft