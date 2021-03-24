SOSCL appoints new Managing Director



Riazuddin Ahmed

Rear Admiral Riazuddin Ahmed is also the Advisor to Summit Group of Companies as well as the Independent Director of Summit Alliance Port Ltd (SAPL).

On his appointment Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman of Summit Group of Companies said, "Rear Admiral Riazuddin Ahmed (Retd) is a man of integrity, hard work, intelligence and wisdom. We are happy to have him lead Summit's energy and port businesses.

"He would be able to spearhead Summit's expected expansion in both the energy and port businesses in Bangladesh."

Meanwhile, the former Managing Director of SOSCL M Hafizur Rahman has been appointed as Advisor to SOSCL.

During Riazuddin Ahmed's career in Bangladesh Navy, he served in different ships and establishments of Bangladesh Navy, Armed Forces Division (AFD) and Directorate General of Defense Purchase (DGDP).

He also served as Managing Director of Khulna Shipyard Ltd (KSY), as Chairman of both Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and Mongla Port Authority (MPA) on deputation while he was a member of International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH).

Rear Admiral Riazuddin is a graduate of BSc Engineering (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering) from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET).













Bangladesh's first private fuel oil importer, trader and supplier - Summit Oil and Shipping Co Ltd (SOSCL) appointed Rear Admiral Riazuddin Ahmed, psc (Retd) as its new Managing Director from 1st March 2021, says a press release.Rear Admiral Riazuddin Ahmed is also the Advisor to Summit Group of Companies as well as the Independent Director of Summit Alliance Port Ltd (SAPL).On his appointment Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman of Summit Group of Companies said, "Rear Admiral Riazuddin Ahmed (Retd) is a man of integrity, hard work, intelligence and wisdom. We are happy to have him lead Summit's energy and port businesses."He would be able to spearhead Summit's expected expansion in both the energy and port businesses in Bangladesh."Meanwhile, the former Managing Director of SOSCL M Hafizur Rahman has been appointed as Advisor to SOSCL.During Riazuddin Ahmed's career in Bangladesh Navy, he served in different ships and establishments of Bangladesh Navy, Armed Forces Division (AFD) and Directorate General of Defense Purchase (DGDP).He also served as Managing Director of Khulna Shipyard Ltd (KSY), as Chairman of both Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and Mongla Port Authority (MPA) on deputation while he was a member of International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH).Rear Admiral Riazuddin is a graduate of BSc Engineering (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering) from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET).