Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:21 AM
Nagad to celebrate best of Bangladesh’s 50 years

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Nagad, the digital financial service of the postal division, has chalked out plans to present some of its achievements to the people marking the golden jubilee of independence.
Bangladesh will celebrate its 50th Independence Day. There have been a lot of success stories since independence. These stories are models for many countries across the world," said a Nagad press release on Monday.
These success stories will take their place in the initiative styled BIJOY THEKE ORJONE (1971-2021 From Victory to Achievements).
The country won independence sacrificing 30 lakh martyrs. The country's commendable progress has been possible because of people's earnest effort and  unconditional love for the country.
As a result, the country is marching ahead at a record pace, overcoming countless difficulties. The Bangladesh Protidin and television channel News24 are media partners of the Nagad initiative. The initiative will pick 50 out of Bangladesh's numerous success stories for highlight.
Winning maritime boundary disputes, sending a satellite to space, the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the Karnaphuli river tunnel, and Dhaka Metro rail will be top on the list. There will be something in the list which will get special attention on  world's map and bring the country self-respect.
Speaking about the initiative, Nagad's Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "The glorious War of Liberation acts as an inspiration for us to move forward. We are fortunate for the opportunity to work as a partner in the country's journey forward."
He said the success stories in the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh will inspire the country to transform Bangladesh into a developed country, he said.
Mohammad A Arafat, chairman of the Suchinta Foundation, has joined with Nagad to make the initiative a success. "Bangladesh has achieved a lot in the last 50 years by overcoming the history of deprivation and sacrifice through gaining independence in 1971," he said.
The exceptional success stories of various ministries and agencies will be highlighted. The achievement of Nagad, one of the most successful stories of the postal division in its 100 years of history, will be atop the list.
Nagad has transformed itself into one of the fast-growing mobile financial services in the world by acquiring more than three and a half crore customers and channeling Taka 400-crore daily in just two years, he said.


