Stocks rise despite worries on rising Covid infections

Major indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Tuesday despite worries on rising of Covid infections.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose m by 1.53 points or 0.02 per cent to 5,413, after gaining 62 points in the previous day.

The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also edged up by 1.64 points to 1,237. However, the DSE30 Index, comprising blue chips, dropped 3.29 points to 2,063 at the close of the trading.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, dropped to Tk 6.31 billion, which was 9.0 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Tk 6.93 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 345 issues traded, 138 declined, 93 advanced and 114 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- was the most-traded stock with shares worth about Tk 611 million changing hands, followed by Beximco Pharma, Robi, LankaBangla Finance, and BATBC.

The insurance companies dominated the day's gainer chart as all top 10 gainers were belonging to the insurance sector.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) added 6.28points to 15,671 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 4.92 points to close at 9,453.

Of the issues traded, 92 declined, 78 advanced and 63 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 9.12 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 235 million.















