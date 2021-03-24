Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK unemployment dips to 5pc: Official data

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

UK unemployment dips to 5pc: Official data

UK unemployment dips to 5pc: Official data

LONDON, March 23: Britain's unemployment rate dipped to 5.0 per cent in the three months to the end of January, remaining close to five-year highs on the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Tuesday,
The rate compared with 5.1 per cent in the three months to the end of December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
"The UK unemployment rate, in the three months to January 2021, was estimated at 5.0 per cent, 1.1 per centage points higher than a year earlier," the ONS said.
Analysts said that while the rate had steadied thanks to the UK government's jobs support package paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers, unemployment  was set to shoot higher once the taps are turned off.
"The stability of the unemployment rate at... 5.0 per cent in January highlights once again the extent to which the government's job furlough scheme has protected jobs during the pandemic," noted Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics research group.
"We still expect the unemployment rate to rise further to a peak of 6.0 per cent by early 2022 but that would be a much better result than most feared only a few months ago."
Hopes that the British economy can rebound solidly from have been boosted by the UK's rapid rollout of its vaccination programme.  -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds training on export trade and EXP Reporting
BANKING NEWS
Big Tech critic gets nod for key US regulatory post
Tata, SpiceJet promoter shortlisted for Air India bids
Brazil refinery workers strike over C-19 surge
SOSCL appoints new Managing Director
Nagad to celebrate best of Bangladesh’s 50 years
Stocks rise despite worries on rising Covid infections


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft