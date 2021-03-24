Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Business Events

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

Business Events

Business Events

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Shasha Garments Managing Director Ms Parveen Mahmud exchange documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective entities, in presence of the BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam and senior officials of the BEPZA and Shasha Garments at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka on Tuesday.



Business Events

Business Events

Minister Group Chairman MA Razzak Khan Raj distributing food and cleaning materials among the differently able people and recently on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence 2021, in Chuadanga recently.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds training on export trade and EXP Reporting
BANKING NEWS
Big Tech critic gets nod for key US regulatory post
Tata, SpiceJet promoter shortlisted for Air India bids
Brazil refinery workers strike over C-19 surge
SOSCL appoints new Managing Director
Nagad to celebrate best of Bangladesh’s 50 years
Stocks rise despite worries on rising Covid infections


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft