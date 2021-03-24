Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US existing home sales fall 6.6pc in Feb: Survey

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

WASHINGTON, March 23: Sales of existing homes in the United States fell 6.6 per cent in February, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Monday, as tightening inventory pushed prices up and kept buyers away.
Last month's seasonally adjusted rate of 6.22 million annualized was worse than analysts expected, yet 9.1 per cent higher than February 2020, after the US housing market boomed even as the Covid-19 pandemic caused wider economic malaise.
"Despite the drop in home sales for February -- which I would attribute to historically-low inventory -- the market is still outperforming pre-pandemic levels," the association's chief economist Lawrence Yun said.
Analysts said bad winter weather also made homebuyers delay purchases last month, but warned that the sector could be set for a slowdown in 2021 as rising prices chill demand.
"We look for the pace of existing home sales to drift lower over the course of the year as headwinds from a lack of supply and eroding affordability are partially offset by the tailwinds of still-strong demand, particularly from younger households, and a solid recovery," Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds training on export trade and EXP Reporting
BANKING NEWS
Big Tech critic gets nod for key US regulatory post
Tata, SpiceJet promoter shortlisted for Air India bids
Brazil refinery workers strike over C-19 surge
SOSCL appoints new Managing Director
Nagad to celebrate best of Bangladesh’s 50 years
Stocks rise despite worries on rising Covid infections


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft