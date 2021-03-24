US existing home sales fall 6.6pc in Feb: Survey

WASHINGTON, March 23: Sales of existing homes in the United States fell 6.6 per cent in February, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Monday, as tightening inventory pushed prices up and kept buyers away.

Last month's seasonally adjusted rate of 6.22 million annualized was worse than analysts expected, yet 9.1 per cent higher than February 2020, after the US housing market boomed even as the Covid-19 pandemic caused wider economic malaise.

"Despite the drop in home sales for February -- which I would attribute to historically-low inventory -- the market is still outperforming pre-pandemic levels," the association's chief economist Lawrence Yun said.

Analysts said bad winter weather also made homebuyers delay purchases last month, but warned that the sector could be set for a slowdown in 2021 as rising prices chill demand.

"We look for the pace of existing home sales to drift lower over the course of the year as headwinds from a lack of supply and eroding affordability are partially offset by the tailwinds of still-strong demand, particularly from younger households, and a solid recovery," Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics said. -AFP



