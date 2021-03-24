

Walton launches large screen triple camera phone

In addition to all Walton Plazas, mobile brands and retail outlets in the country, customers can purchase the phone from the online e-Plaza (https://eplaza.waltonbd.com/) at home.

The phone has four different colous- carbon black, earth blue, emerald green and pastel purple, pricing only Tk.9,699. The Primo NF5 model has a 6.82-inch screen with 20:9 aspect ratio HD plus incell IPS waterdrop notch display with 1640X720 pixel resolutions, says a press release.

The new phone has equipped with 1.8 GHz 12 nm Helio A20 quad-core processor. Power VR Rogue GE8300 is used as graphics to provide a lively video and gaming experience.

It has 32 GB storage to store the required files with 3 GB RAM. The memory of the device can be expanded up to 256 GB via micro SD card. The back of the phone has an autofocus HD triple camera with PDAF technology enriched with F/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

The 13 megapixel main camera with 5P lens has a 1/3.06-inch sensor. It has an 8 megapixel camera on the front for amazing selfies. Both cameras can capture full HD videos that include many features including BSI sensor, bokeh, beauty, face cute, touch focus, touch shot, finger capture, self-timer, time mark, white balance, face detection, digital zoom, panorama, normal mode, professional mode, watermark, GIF etc. The smartphone running on Android 10 operating system has a 4000 mAh li-polymer battery.

The dual 4G SIM supported phone has a separate slot for the memory card. The connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, OTA, wireless display, LAN hotspot and OTG with GPS, A-GPS navigation, accelerometer (3D), orientation, light (brightness), and proximity sensors.

Customers are getting special replacement facilities on all Made in Bangladesh Walton smartphones. They will enjoy 30-day instant replacement for the phone along with 1-year regular warranty.











