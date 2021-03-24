Huawei wins award for its 5G private network project

Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI), a platform dedicated to constructing a robust ecosystem, speeding up the commercialization of and promoting TD-LTE, has chosen Huawei for the 2021 Market Development Award owing to its 5G Private Network project for Hualing Xianggang.

Huawei has been honoured with this award as a recognition of its phenomenal and perpetual contributions to the promotion of scaled commercial development and industry maturity of 5GtoB, says a press release.

In collaboration with China Mobile Guangdong, Huawei began the pilot of their latest innovation: 5G indoor distributed Massive MIMO.

Completed in the 2.6 GHz inter-frequency networking (80 MHz + 80 MHz) in Huawei's Southern Factory in Dongguan, the cell uplink throughput peaked at 1.2 Gbps, proving the fact that this innovative solution can ensure a high-quality uplink experience end to end for smart manufacturing applications.

An innovative approach by Huawei to continuously increase indoor 5G networks' capacity, Indoor distributed Massive MIMO introduces Massive MIMO for macro base stations to indoor networks.

Later on, in partnership with China Mobile, Huawei took the initiative to implement a 5G private network project, which was meant to help Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Group Co Ltd., a fine-steel producer in China's central Hunan province (hereinafter referred to as Hualing Xianggang) to pursue smart steel manufacturing.

The project turned out to be a huge success with far-reaching impacts as it has significantly helped the steel producer to explore new 5G industrial applications, including on-premises data processing, local break-out (to enable local data to be exchanged directly without bypassing the core network), and preferential processing of local services.

The project also opened up opportunities for other manufacturers to explore myriads of 5G smart steel manufacturing services, such as automated overhead cranes, slag-adding robots, high-density video surveillance, AR-assisted remote assembly, and AI-powered steel plate inspection.

As an ICT infrastructure provider, Huawei will keep supporting GTI for its role in accelerating the end-to-end maturity and converged industrial innovation of 5GtoB with a view to promoting industry digitalization through 5G innovation of technologies, products, and applications.











