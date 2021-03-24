Vivo to launch exclusive series of smartphones

Vivo is going to launch its most exclusive X series `flagship killer' smartphones in Bangladesh, for the first time this year.

Customers in the country are familiar with vivo's V, Y and S series smartphones, and they have never been introduced to the X series, says a press release

However, vivo Bangladesh is yet to announce any specific model or specification regarding the phone. Meanwhile, recently vivo launched its X-50 in India, and also announced to launch X-60 in Indian market.

As per vivo Bangladesh, X series is the best and premium quality smartphone among all the other vivo series available in the country.

vivo X series will belong to the same class of iPhone 11, iPhone Pro, Samsung S-20, Samsung S-20 Ultra and Huawei P40. At the same time, it will be the vivo's most expensive smartphone in Bangladesh.
























