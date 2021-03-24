Canadian oil patch braces for more deals after record start to 2021

TORONTO, Mar 23: Mergers and acquisitions in Canada's oil and gas sector had a record start to the year in 2021 as companies took advantage of improved oil price expectations amid the pandemic recovery, and many industry participants expect the trend to continue.

The flurry of deals underscores the Canadian energy sector's desire to grow to benefit from the rebound in oil prices as global fuel demand picks up. It also reflects smaller companies betting on economies of scale.

"As the funding markets have opened back up off the rebound in commodity prices, you're going to see more of those asset deals, and you'll see a lot more of similar-sized companies coming together," said Luke Gordon, head of Canadian mergers and acquisitions at Goldman Sachs.

Oilfield services provider Secure Energy Services' proposed C$478 million merger with Tervita Corp this month took year-to-date Canadian energy sector deals to a record $18 billion, according to data from Dealogic.

Canadian energy sector deals made up 16.2per cent of global volumes of $111.4 billion between the start of the year and March 18, the highest amount since 2002, the data showed.

While US year-to-date activity totaled $26.1 billion, it was below the record $83.6 billion in 2017.

Investors are cheering the deals, with acquirers' stock generally climbing in the aftermath of announcements. Shares in Secure are up 10per cent since the merger was proposed, outperforming the Canadian energy index, which has fallen 3per cent over the same period.

Stephen Duench, vice-president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc, said a lot of the debt-laden small-cap companies also have good assets and M&A helps them to unlock the value of these assets.

"We've had quite a remarkable bounce-back in the markets and within the energy sector, so that probably accelerated a lot of these guys" to go ahead with the deals, he added.

Grant Fagerheim, chief executive officer of Whitecap Resources, a Calgary-based oil and gas company, expects the consolidation to continue.

"What we're expecting is a tighter credit environment, with fewer lenders and higher-cost debt," he said. "I feel we are in the third or fourth inning of a nine-inning game." -Reuters





