Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Canadian oil patch braces for more deals after record start to 2021

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

TORONTO, Mar 23: Mergers and acquisitions in Canada's oil and gas sector had a record start to the year in 2021 as companies took advantage of improved oil price expectations amid the pandemic recovery, and many industry participants expect the trend to continue.
The flurry of deals underscores the Canadian energy sector's desire to grow to benefit from the rebound in oil prices as global fuel demand picks up. It also reflects smaller companies betting on economies of scale.
"As the funding markets have opened back up off the rebound in commodity prices, you're going to see more of those asset deals, and you'll see a lot more of similar-sized companies coming together," said Luke Gordon, head of Canadian mergers and acquisitions at Goldman Sachs.
Oilfield services provider Secure Energy Services' proposed C$478 million merger with Tervita Corp this month took year-to-date Canadian energy sector deals to a record $18 billion, according to data from Dealogic.
Canadian energy sector deals made up 16.2per cent of global volumes of $111.4 billion between the start of the year and March 18, the highest amount since 2002, the data showed.
While US year-to-date activity totaled $26.1 billion, it was below the record $83.6 billion in 2017.
Investors are cheering the deals, with acquirers' stock generally climbing in the aftermath of announcements. Shares in Secure are up 10per cent since the merger was proposed, outperforming the Canadian energy index, which has fallen 3per cent over the same period.
Stephen Duench, vice-president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc, said a lot of the debt-laden small-cap companies also have good assets and M&A helps them to unlock the value of these assets.
"We've had quite a remarkable bounce-back in the markets and within the energy sector, so that probably accelerated a lot of these guys" to go ahead with the deals, he added.
Grant Fagerheim, chief executive officer of Whitecap Resources, a Calgary-based oil and gas company, expects the consolidation to continue.
"What we're expecting is a tighter credit environment, with fewer lenders and higher-cost debt," he said. "I feel we are in the third or fourth inning of a nine-inning game."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds training on export trade and EXP Reporting
BANKING NEWS
Big Tech critic gets nod for key US regulatory post
Tata, SpiceJet promoter shortlisted for Air India bids
Brazil refinery workers strike over C-19 surge
SOSCL appoints new Managing Director
Nagad to celebrate best of Bangladesh’s 50 years
Stocks rise despite worries on rising Covid infections


Latest News
Real can host Liverpool in Spain
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft