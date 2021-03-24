Semiconductor shortage halts Volvo truck production

STOCKHOLM, March 23: Swedish auto giant Volvo announced Monday that it is being forced to halt its truck production due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

The world's second-largest producer of heavy goods vehicles "will implement stop days across its global truck manufacturing operations" in the second quarter, the Volvo Group said in a statement.

"In total, these are currently estimated to between two and four weeks depending on production site," the company said, acknowledging that the effect on output would be "substantial". -AFP











