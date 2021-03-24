Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Semiconductor shortage halts Volvo truck production

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

STOCKHOLM, March 23: Swedish auto giant Volvo announced Monday that it is being forced to halt its truck production due to a global shortage of semiconductors.
The world's second-largest producer of heavy goods vehicles "will implement stop days across its global truck manufacturing operations" in the second quarter, the Volvo Group said in a statement.
"In total, these are currently estimated to between two and four weeks depending on production site," the company said, acknowledging that the effect on output would be "substantial".   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds training on export trade and EXP Reporting
BANKING NEWS
Big Tech critic gets nod for key US regulatory post
Tata, SpiceJet promoter shortlisted for Air India bids
Brazil refinery workers strike over C-19 surge
SOSCL appoints new Managing Director
Nagad to celebrate best of Bangladesh’s 50 years
Stocks rise despite worries on rising Covid infections


Latest News
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Haji Salim MP tests COVID-19 positive
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft