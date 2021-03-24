Digital transformation of manpower underscored

Speakers underscored the need for transforming traditional methods of jobs seeking and academic curriculum into digitalization to enhance skill and productivity over an online meeting on Tuesday.

American Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (AmCham BD) organized the virtual panel discussion online titled 'Human Capital - A Source of Competitive Advantage' on the day.

Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was chief guest while Deputy Chief of Mission of US embassy in Dhaka JoAnne Wagner was the guest of Honor in the meeting.

The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed chaired the session and the discussion was moderated by AmCham Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal.

Md Musharrof Hossain, President, Federation of Bangladesh Human Resource Organization (FBHRO) presented the key note. He said in the competitive world human resource development is a must through building capacity which is always changeable.

He said the pandemic is an example of changing capacity as currently the entire world is dependent on digital platform for meeting and operating business.

'The coronavirus pandemic teaches us to enhance and develop skills through adaptation of digital knowledge and transform human resources into human capital.

Hossain underscored the need for the government's highest attention in skill development through developing information and technology knowledge.

Syed Almas Kabir, President, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (Basis) said, "We can reap the benefits of young workforce by transforming them into digitally skilled workforces though frontline technologies."

He said, "We have successfully exported some high-tech technologies in Japan and in Saudi Arabia which means we have the manpower that can produce technologies and it's our success."

'But we don't have enough highly skilled manpower as per requirement. Knowledge and skills are two different things so we need to transform our knowledge into employable skills", he said.

The industry minister said US is continuously supporting Bangladesh to increase workers productivity though it's various programmes. He lauded the US assistance in skill development and digitalization.

US Deputy Chief of Mission JoAnne Wagner said Bangladeshis are truly hardworking people like the Americans.

She said International community has to learn from Bangladesh how Bangladeshis developed their economy and empowering women in to mainstream economic activities.

US is partnering with Bangladesh in making human into human resources and providing supports in different fields, she said and added there is exponentially increased supports to improve education.

JoAnne Wagner emphasized the need for STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) based educations for skilled workforce.

Syed Ershad Ahmed said it is great that Bangladesh is going to be a developing country within fifty years of its independence.

The AmCham president referring World Economic Forum report said Bangladesh's education system is the major hindrance for further development as it did not focus in producing competitive working forces.











