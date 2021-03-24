Shasha Garments to invest $5m in Dhaka EPZ

Shasha Garments Ltd., a Bangladeshi company, is going to establish a garments manufacturing industry in Dhaka Export Processing Zone (EPZ) with an investment of $5 million.

To this effect an agreement was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) and M/s Shasha Garments Ltd at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka on Tuesday in presence of the BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam.

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Shasha Garments Managing Director Ms Parveen Mahmud signed the agreement on behalf of their respective entities.

The company will produce annually 6.75 million pieces of pant for men, women and boys and Jackets annually.

M/s Shasha Garments will create employment opportunity for 2000 Bangladeshi nationals, in the industry, which will be the fourth unit of company in the EPZs of the country.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, General Manager (Enterprise Service) Md. Khorshid Alam of BEPZA were present at the signing ceremony.















