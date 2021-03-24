

New generation female candidate outshines BGMEA election

Shehrin Salam Oishee - a director of Envoy Group and daughter of Abdus Salam Murshedy - a former president of BGMEA and an incumbent ruling party MP - has launched an energetic drive about it this time.

As a young new generation entrepreneurs, she intends to further build the image of the country's apparel industry with brand name 'Made in Bangladesh' all over in post-Covid-global market.

Shehrin, a Barrister and masters in commercial law from University of Derby (UK) has also studied criminology and criminal justice from Dhaka University. As a candidate she gives the outlook of different breeds with rare ideas and visions about Bangladesh garment industry.

She said she has a strong legal background and worthy experience of running a leading business house having high recognition at home and abroad. "I bring on the plate, more than just being from the RMG sector, I would rather want to be that addition to the BGMEA team, fully equipped with knowledge and power to work for change and face challenges in coming days.

She said there are regulatory problems impacting the industry "I would want to work on simplification and digitalization of the bond and customs procedure to cut short delay in manual processing of various documents. In case of foreign arbitration she can work on way to ease the problems as she is trained about it, she said.

COVID 19 has mostly turned the world into online platform, where everything can be managed through internet. Garment industry should quickly make the documentation process simpler.

She said she would work for a new wage structure and facilities for workers to shut frequent labour disputes. Rana Plaza and Tazreen fire incidents must be treated as a turning point. "I would want to focus on core negotiations and hearings to ensure best outcome for all the parties involved."

Having someone from the legal background in the core BGMEA team she will surely add a new dimension to its overall functionality, she claimed.

Shehrin said the future of this industry largely depends on higher image building and keeping this image. Work place environment is no more an issue and Bangladesh has now a large number of Leed Certified Green factories looking to a new future.

She said she proudly showcase the Envoy Textiles Ltd as a successful new generation green garment factory. Total LEED certified factories in Bangladesh now stands 144 and 500 additional garment factories are waiting to be certified by the USGBC soon. World's Top 13 Green Garments Factory, Textile & Washing Plant is located in Bangladesh itself.

BGMEA needs new leadership and new art of showcasing the industry. Since COVID-19 and US- China trade war, many foreign buyers are shifting orders from China based companies, and preferring relocation in countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Many are also relocating from Myanmar for political instability. We must do everything to seize upon the opportunities; she said adding she looks forward to represent the country's apparel sector to international forums. BGMEA elections must elect leaders to give this leadership.













