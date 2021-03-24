Video
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:19 AM
UNCDF for inclusion of micro-merchants in retail businesses

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

Experts at an international conference suggested that the government, the development partners, and private sector entities should address some major constraints such as gender participation in retail businesses and the inclusion of women in economic activities.
They said both financial and non-financial needs of enterprises, supply chain integration with larger companies, policy initiatives towards formalization and how to benefit the micro-merchants to recover from the pandemic, should also be focused thoroughly.
They were speaking at the conference styled as "Leaving No Micro Merchants Behind in the Digital Era in Bangladesh" at The Westin, Dhaka on Tuesday.
Many other participants also join online to showcase the work and learnings gained from the Merchants Development Driving Rural Markets (MDDRM) initiative.
Information and Communication Technology (ICT) State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the event as the chief guest while Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam was the special guest.
Maurizio Cian, Head of Cooperation of the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, and Sudipto Mukherjee, Resident Representative, UNDP, Bangladesh, were guests of honour. The conference was moderated by Maria Perdomo, Regional Manager, Digital Hub for Asia, Inclusive Digital Economies, UNCDF.
Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "MDDRM, a project of UNCDF was started in 2017, has overachieved with the help of micro-retail management in Bangladesh. With these interventions marginalized people have been recognized as the center of our economy."
The one-day conference was organized in collaboration with its consortium partners (DNet, BDMS, and FBCCI), GIFT as the knowledge and communications partners, and Asiatic as the event partner.
This conference was organized to explore emerging opportunities in the pandemic era, bring together global policymakers, academics, industry, and digital ecosystem leaders, and showcase the activities conducted under MDDRM (Merchants development driving Rural Markets) initiative.
One of the panelist, Ms. Tina Jabeen, CEO & MD, Startup Bangladesh said:  "We are establishing our startups with funding in finance, education and health sector."
As per the latest Oxfam report, the top 1% of the population has more wealth than the bottom 6.9 billion people! The root cause of such inequality and exclusion is the lack of equal economic opportunity for people at the bottom of the pyramid - small merchants, farmers, and entrepreneurs.
Fortunately, in the past few years, digital technologies have helped level the playing field by providing never before empowerment to the micro-merchants and retailers at the bottom-of-the-pyramid.
The next steps for policymakers and private sector stakeholders would be to build upon this trend of accelerated digitalization. To support this endeavor, United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) has been implementing the MDDRM (Merchants development driving Rural Markets) initiative since 2017 and has reached out to 2 million retail micro-merchants in Bangladesh.
This initiative is funded by the European Union. In partnership with DNet, BDMS, and FBCCI, it is working on spurring innovation for income diversification, business growth, and economic opportunities for micro-merchants in Bangladesh.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
