Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:19 AM
Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

New Zealand announce 2nd tint T20 squad for Bangladesh series

Top six players rested for IPL

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced T20i squad for forth coming three-match series against Bangladesh giving rests to six star players. Speedster Tim Southee named the captain.
Finn Allen and Will Young have been called up to the Blackcaps for the first time. Allen, 21, was the stand-out player of this season's Dream11 Super Smash, amassing a league-leading 512 runs at an average of 56 and an incredible strike-rate of 193 - featuring a table-topping 56 fours and 25 sixes, says a NZC press release on Tuesday. Young already wore Blackcap for ODIs and Tests.
Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne returned in the national tent after injury lay-offs. All-rounder Daryl Mitchell and spinner Todd Astle also return to the T20 team.
Key New Zealand players Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Seifert, none of whom have been selected for this series. "The six guys who will miss this series are incumbents in our T20 side and the decision to give them some time at home with family before they embark on a long stint in India, was principally made with their welfare in mind," said NZC selector Gavin Larsen.
"We're also very aware of the need to give others opportunities in a World Cup year and it's great to be able to introduce Finn and Will to the set-up," he rationalized the decision.
Beside above six, Ferguson, Milne and Allen will depart for the IPL immediately after the Bangladesh T20 series.
The 1st T20i will be held on March 28 at Seddon Park in Hamilton while following matches are slated on March 30 and April 1 at McLean Park, Napier and at Eden Park, Auckland respectively.

NEW ZEALAND SQUAD:
Tim Southee (c), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Will Young.


