Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tri-nation football in Nepal

Bangladesh celebrates first win against Kyrgyzstan

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh and Kyrgyzstan face-off in the first match of the Tri National Football Tournament in Kathmandu, Nepal. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh and Kyrgyzstan face-off in the first match of the Tri National Football Tournament in Kathmandu, Nepal. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh national football team found its first ever win over Uzbekistan Olympic football team by 1-0 margin on Tuesday in a tri-nation invitational football tournament at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar, Kathmandu in Nepal.
Kyrgyzstan national team is ranked 96th on the FIFA World Ranking and Bangladesh national team is 90 ranks behind it with holding the 186th place. Although this Kyrgyzstan is not the main national team, instead it is the Under23 team. But, still the opponent is considered strong in comparison to Bangladesh team.
In the match, Bangladesh went ahead in the 30th minute of the match after its young striker Saad Uddin carried the ball into the denger zone and tried to fed a fellow while an opponent defender mistakenly sent it home. The opponents were not able to breach Bangladesh defence till the end or level the margin.
A big number of fans enjoyed the match on the day. The All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) sold tickets to some 12,000 spectators at the 15,000-seater stadium. The ticket price was fixed at Nepali Rupees 1,500 for VIP stand and 700 for general stand.
Before the Tuesday match, the boys in red and green challenged Kyrgyzstan boys four times and lost all the matches.
For the first time Bangladesh met this opponent in Nehru Cup in 2007 where it was defeated by 3-0 margin. The boys had a 2-1 defeat in a FIFA international friendly in 2008. After almost seven years, these two met for twice in June and October in 2015 for a spot in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Like the previous times, the boys lost these two matches as well by 3-1 and 3-0 margins in a row.
So the Bangladesh fans were eagerly waiting to see what the boys do this time.
Bangladesh has its next match in the league stage against host Nepal on the 27th of March. Before that the host will engage with Kyrgyzstan  tomorrow (Thursday) at 5:45 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) at the same venue.
The two toppers of this stage are to play the final on the 29th of March at the venue and time.
As per the ANFA, the winners and runners-up will bag prizes of $5,000 and $3,000 correspondingly while the best player would receive $500. The man-of-the-match of each game would get $250.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spurs dressing room divided by 'selfish' players, says Mourinho
Germany seek redemption as Loew starts swansong
New Zealand announce 2nd tint T20 squad for Bangladesh series
Bangladesh celebrates first win against Kyrgyzstan
Nasir closes to century on his comeback match in NCL
Mustafizur to play third ODI despite calf muscle strain
Tamim scores 50 of fifty
We're here to win, not to show our improvement: Tamim


Latest News
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Haji Salim MP tests COVID-19 positive
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft