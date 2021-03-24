Bangladesh celebrates first win against Kyrgyzstan



Bangladesh and Kyrgyzstan face-off in the first match of the Tri National Football Tournament in Kathmandu, Nepal. photo:: screenshot

Kyrgyzstan national team is ranked 96th on the FIFA World Ranking and Bangladesh national team is 90 ranks behind it with holding the 186th place. Although this Kyrgyzstan is not the main national team, instead it is the Under23 team. But, still the opponent is considered strong in comparison to Bangladesh team.

In the match, Bangladesh went ahead in the 30th minute of the match after its young striker Saad Uddin carried the ball into the denger zone and tried to fed a fellow while an opponent defender mistakenly sent it home. The opponents were not able to breach Bangladesh defence till the end or level the margin.

A big number of fans enjoyed the match on the day. The All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) sold tickets to some 12,000 spectators at the 15,000-seater stadium. The ticket price was fixed at Nepali Rupees 1,500 for VIP stand and 700 for general stand.

Before the Tuesday match, the boys in red and green challenged Kyrgyzstan boys four times and lost all the matches.

For the first time Bangladesh met this opponent in Nehru Cup in 2007 where it was defeated by 3-0 margin. The boys had a 2-1 defeat in a FIFA international friendly in 2008. After almost seven years, these two met for twice in June and October in 2015 for a spot in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Like the previous times, the boys lost these two matches as well by 3-1 and 3-0 margins in a row.

So the Bangladesh fans were eagerly waiting to see what the boys do this time.

Bangladesh has its next match in the league stage against host Nepal on the 27th of March. Before that the host will engage with Kyrgyzstan tomorrow (Thursday) at 5:45 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) at the same venue.

The two toppers of this stage are to play the final on the 29th of March at the venue and time.

As per the ANFA, the winners and runners-up will bag prizes of $5,000 and $3,000 correspondingly while the best player would receive $500. The man-of-the-match of each game would get $250.









