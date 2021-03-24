

Nasir closes to century on his comeback match in NCL

Nasir was the only shining light in Rangpur's innings and helped the side end the day two on 194-7in Tier-1 game. He himself remained unbeaten on 93.

Despite his initiative, Rangpur is still trailing by 171 runs as Dhaka racked up 365 in their first innings.

With this side reeling to 41-5, Nasir came as a rescuer. He got support from Under-19 star Mahmudul Hasan who scored 27 and shared 84-run with Nasir for the sixth wicket stand.

After the dismissal of Mahmudul, Nasir single handedly kept the side in the game when they are in danger of following-on. His effort at least avoided the follow-on. Nasir struck 11 fours and two sixes in the knock in which he played 185 balls.

How far Rangpur will go in the match will depend on Nasir indeed. Nazmul Islam scalped 3-69 while pacer Sumon Khan snared 2-23.

Earlier, Dhaka was bowled out for 365, resuming the day on 297-8. Saif Hassan made 127 while captain Nadif Chowdhury contributed 69. Arafat Sunny scored 42 not out. Alauddin Babu scalped 4-46 for Rangpur. -BSS









