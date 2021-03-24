Tamim scores 50 of fifty



Bangladesh's ODI captain Tamim Iqbal. photo: AFP

It was the 1st ball of 25th over. Tamim punched the length ball delivered by Mitchell Santner to the long-on for one run to complete his 50th fifty.

Tamim, the leading scorer for Bangladesh across the formats, bagged 13 ODI hundreds so far.

Shakib Al Hasan, is taking breathe on Tamim's shoulder with 48 fifties, who withdrew name from the ongoing tour to stay beside his expectant wife. Shakib became father of a baby boy couple of weeks back.

Besides, Mushfiqur Rahim piled up 39 ODI half centuries and Mahmudullah has 22 fifties.



Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal's 78 runs against New Zealand went in vain as he failed to secure the victory for his team. But this fifty took him to another height. The opener becomes the first and only Bangladesh batter to have 50 ODI half centuries.It was the 1st ball of 25th over. Tamim punched the length ball delivered by Mitchell Santner to the long-on for one run to complete his 50th fifty.Tamim, the leading scorer for Bangladesh across the formats, bagged 13 ODI hundreds so far.Shakib Al Hasan, is taking breathe on Tamim's shoulder with 48 fifties, who withdrew name from the ongoing tour to stay beside his expectant wife. Shakib became father of a baby boy couple of weeks back.Besides, Mushfiqur Rahim piled up 39 ODI half centuries and Mahmudullah has 22 fifties.