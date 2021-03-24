Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tamim scores 50 of fifty

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's ODI captain Tamim Iqbal. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's ODI captain Tamim Iqbal. photo: AFP

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal's 78 runs against New Zealand went in vain as he failed to secure the victory for his team. But this fifty took him to another height. The opener becomes the first and only Bangladesh batter to have 50 ODI half centuries.
It was the 1st ball of 25th over. Tamim punched the length ball delivered by Mitchell Santner to the long-on for one run to complete his 50th fifty.
Tamim, the leading scorer for Bangladesh across the formats, bagged 13 ODI hundreds so far.
Shakib Al Hasan, is taking breathe on Tamim's shoulder with 48 fifties, who withdrew name from the ongoing tour to stay beside his expectant wife. Shakib became father of a baby boy couple of weeks back.
Besides, Mushfiqur Rahim piled up 39 ODI half centuries and Mahmudullah has 22 fifties.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spurs dressing room divided by 'selfish' players, says Mourinho
Germany seek redemption as Loew starts swansong
New Zealand announce 2nd tint T20 squad for Bangladesh series
Bangladesh celebrates first win against Kyrgyzstan
Nasir closes to century on his comeback match in NCL
Mustafizur to play third ODI despite calf muscle strain
Tamim scores 50 of fifty
We're here to win, not to show our improvement: Tamim


Latest News
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Haji Salim MP tests COVID-19 positive
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft