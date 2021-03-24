'Mahedi hero, Mahedi villain' in Tigers' series downing match



Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal (2nd R) celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Devon Conway (L) with teammates during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday. photo: AFP

Like previous match, New Zealand had chosen to bowl first winning the toss with unchanged playing eleven while Bangladesh brought back Mohammad Saifuddin in place of Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh lost opener Liton Das in the very 2nd over. Liton went for a duck. Tamim Iqbal pairing with Soumya Sarkar started playing over-cautiously. The left hander duo stood 81 runs' 2nd wicket stand to lay the foundation of a decent total. Soumya departed with 32 off 46 while Mushfiqur Rahim's 34 off 59 helped Bangladesh to steady the midi part of innings. He and Tamim jointly managed 48 runs. Visiting skipper scored 78 runs from 108 balls before being cut down unluckily. He got run out after finest football kick of James Neesham that displaced the bells before Tamim's reach at striking end.

Mohammad Mithun then joined with Mushi. The wicketkeeper twosome added 51 runs jointly while Mithun, Mahmudullah joined up to add 63 runs in the 5th wickets stand. Mithun however, created storm in the middle to accelerate the run-wheel. He hammered Kiwi bowlers on the way to his career best 73 off 57. He hit six boundaries and couple of over-boundaries. Mahmudullah scored 16 runs, Mahedi Hasan collected seven and Mohammad Saifuddin was not out with as many scores as Mahedi. Bangladesh posted 271 runs for six wickets.

Mitchell Santner took two wickets while Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Kyle Jemison shared one wicket each.

In chasing a record target of the ground, previous highest chase in which was 261, New Zealand lost top three batsmen to manage 53 runs. Martin Guptil was fooled by Mustafizur Rahman's cutter and gave a return catch scoring 20 runs. Young spinner Mahedi Hasan got his maiden ODI wicket in his very first over in the match. He claimed Henry Nicholls, who was bowled after 13 scores. Mahedi stroke again couple of overs later to uproot the stump of Will Young just after opening the account.

But newbie Devon Conway and skipper Latham's watchful batting started to change the scenario. Their 113-run's 4th wicket joint venture was the key to Blackcaps' success on the day. Conway hit his maiden ODI fifty and wrote 72 next to his name before departure. After the departure of Conway, Latham and James Neesham started to accelerate. But still it was even-steven match.

Bangladesh however, outgripped the game between 36 and 38 overs. They dropped four catches in three successive overs. Mushfiq dropped easy catch of Neesham in the 36th over deliver by Taskin Ahmed. Neesham was at thee then, who assembled 30 runs in that innings. Couple of balls later sluggish effort of Mithun resulted life to Latham, who gave a return catch to bowler Mahedi in the very next over but poor Mahedi dropped the regulation catch, in fact the match. Latham was 58 then, who batted till the end with 110 runs and named the Man of the Match.

Latham was further dropped at point by Mehidy Miraz. Although it was a tough chance but it's a must to gripping the ball that touch finger to win a close match.

Besides Latham, Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten scoring 12 runs as New Zealand reached at 275 losing five wickets with 10 balls remaining.

Mahedi and Mustafiz shared two wickets apiece.

The two sides will engage in the dead rubber on March 26 at Basin Reserve in Wellington.





