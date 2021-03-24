HC issues rule on online registration of marriage, divorce

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule, asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to take measures to digitalise marriage and divorce registrations.

The HC also asked the government to explain why the respondents should not be directed to set up a central website for digital registration of marriages and divorces, taking into account the security of family life.

Secretaries to the ministries of law, religious affairs and information technology and chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah issued the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by a rights organization and three other victims. Lawyer Ishrat Hasan appeared for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Nawroz Md Russel Chowdhury represented the state.

Md Rakib Hasan, former husband of Tamima Sultana, who recently married cricketer Nasir Hossain, right organisation Aid for Men Foundation, and two others filed the writ petition collectively on March 4.

Two other writ petitioners are Md Sohag Hossain and Md Kamrul Hasan.

Lawyer Ishrat Hasan told the HC that marriages and divorces are registered in accordance with the provisions of the existing law which is not digitalised.

Therefore, any husband and wife whose marriage was registered can easily conceal and marriage fraudulently. The registration of marriages and divorces need to be preserved in a central database system, she said.

On February 22, a legal notice was served, asking the government to digitalised marriage and divorce registration.

The same rights organisation and the three victims collectively sent the legal notice to take necessary measures in three days.





