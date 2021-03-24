Video
Home Back Page

No new books from DU

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Tausiful Islam, From DU

Dhaka University Prakashana Sangstha has published no new works this year to hit the country's largest book fair Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2021, organised by Bangla Academy.
The number of books published by the Sangstha is decreasing. In 2019 it published four books whereas the number was three in 2020.
Other than this, not a single book was sold till Tuesday evening.
Motiur Rahman, a representative of the stall, said, "Readers prefer theoretical books less."
Dhaka University Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said, Dhaka University Publication Sangstha is a different kind of organization. "It would be better if the publication could publish every year. Text books, reference books and research books are published from here."
"Books are not published as soon as the writer submits. It takes a year to be published. Because, the works must go through review. Books are not published here for the purpose of book fairs," the VC added.
Bhabaranjan Chakrabarty, deputy director of Dhaka University Prakashana Sangstha (marketing branch) said, no book has been published this year but five books are in process to be published.
While answering a question, he said, it is not possible to publish those books this year but in the next book fair, readers would get those.
On the other hand, Jagannath University has published two books this year.
Six books are being readied for the fair, a representative of the stall said to this correspondent.
In the last four years, a total of 27 books have been published by Jagannath University.
On the fifth day of the fair on Monday, 118 new titles were launched. A total of four hundred and ninety seven books were launched in six days.
Meanwhile, a large number of people including foreigners were seen in the fair.  
The fair remains open from 3:00pm till 9:00pm on weekdays. On holidays and weekends, it remains open from 11:00pm till 9:00pm.


