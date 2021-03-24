Main accused Swadhin on 5-day remand

SUNAMGANJ, Mar 23: Shahidul Islam alias Swadhin, the main accused in a case filed over the attack on Hindu houses in Sunamganj, has been placed on a five-day remand.

A court in Sunamganj also put 29 more accused on a two-day remand each. Sunamganj Senior Chief Judicial Magistrate Shyam Kanto Sinha passed the remand order on Tuesday. District court police inspector Selim Newaz confirmed the news. Police arrested two more people in overnight drives conducted in Dirai and Shalla. With the two, 35 persons have, so far been arrested in two cases filed over the incident.





