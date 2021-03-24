Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt celebrating 50 yrs of independence sans people, FFs: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday alleged that the government is celebrating the golden jubilee of Independence keeping people and freedom fighters "away".
"The government is celebrating the Golden Jubilee without people as it's become isolated from them. The freedom fighters have no place in the government's Golden Jubilee celebration programmes. Even, political parties have no presence there," he said
The BNP leader said only foreign guests are coming to Bangladesh to celebrate the Golden Jubilee and they are being told and shown that the country is on the crest of development.
Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting BNP joint secretary general Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel at Holy Family Hospital in the city. Shoel has been receiving treatment at the hospital as he was injured during a clash with police in front of the Jatiya Press Club on February 28.
He said their party must welcome the foreign friends and heads of governments of five countries to Golden Jubilee celebrations.
But the BNP leader voiced anger as the government has "restricted" them from holding the programmes their party has taken to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Independence on the "pretext of foreign guests' presence. People's movement is also being obstructed."
The BNP leader questioned the purpose of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Bangladesh.
"Is the Indian Prime Minister coming here to celebrate the Golden Jubilee, or is he coming to carry out a campaign for the West Bengal Assembly elections? We're getting such an indication from Indian newspapers and our local newspapers," he observed.
Referring to media reports, Fakhrul said the main purpose of his visit is to see the temples of their followers as part of a move to appease the voters in West Bengal.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on March 26 on a two-day visit to join the celebrations of 50 years of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC issues rule on online registration of marriage, divorce
A group of foreigners visiting the Amar Ekushey Book Fair
No new books from DU
Main accused Swadhin on 5-day remand
Govt celebrating 50 yrs of independence sans people, FFs: Fakhrul
SI among 3 held with drugs, pistols
Mother, son found dead
Mobile phone subscribers resent providers’ service quality


Latest News
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Haji Salim MP tests COVID-19 positive
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft