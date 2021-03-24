SI among 3 held with drugs, pistols

Narayanganj, Mar 23: Three persons, including a sub-inspector (SI) of police, were held with drugs, pistols and bullets at Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj district early Tuesday.

The detained persons are SI Kaikobad Pathan, 30, Sohel Mia, 32, and Robin Hossain, 30. Kaikobad is posted at Kalapaharia police outpost under Araihajar Police Station in the district.

RAB-3 assistant superintendent of police Farjana Haque said on information, a team of elite force conducted a drive in Mograpara Chourasta area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at early hours.

Later, the team detained the three from a white microbus along with 240 bottles of Phensedyl syrup, two foreign pistols, 25 rounds of bullet, and two handcuffs.

Sonargaon Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam said RAB-3 handed over three persons to the police station and a case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act. They were produced before a court on Tuesday morning, the OC added.





