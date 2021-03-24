Mother, son found dead

A woman and her six-year-old son were found dead in city's Banani area on Tuesday. Police recovered the bodies of Hasi Akhter,22, wife of Rafiqul Islam, and their son Nirob from a water body at Korail Bou Bazar in the afternoon.

Police suspect Rafiqul might have strangled his wife and son and dumped the bodies in the water body.

The suspect went into hiding, said Banani Police Station OC Noor-e-Azam Mia. He said Hasi and her husband used to live in Cumilla.







