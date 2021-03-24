Mobile phone subscribers resent providers’ service quality

Bangladesh Mobile Phone Subscribers Association has written to the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulator Commission (BTRC) to improve the quality of the network before the second wave of Corona in the country. The letter was sent to the BTRC on Tuesday.

Based on the information of BTRC, the president of the organization Mohiuddin Ahmed said that the amount of call drop in the country has increased from 2 to 3.5. It takes 10-12 seconds for the customer to get the connection instead of 7 seconds. Numerous hassles including muted calls, slow internet, inability to use data by purchasing data and scams have been associated with these issues.

In the e-mailed letter, the organization claimed that Grameenphone, the country's top mobile operator, had shut down its customer care in the wake of the Corona epidemic. As a result, the quality of customer service has reached the lowest level now.

In the letter, Mohiuddin Ahmed, said, "Keeping all these grievances in mind, we were forced to issue a legal notice on November 28 last year." Later, we filed a writ petition in the High Court, which is currently awaiting hearing.

The message of the second wave of corona is already being heard in the country. In this case, the situation could be even worse if the quality of the network is not improved quickly and the speed of data on the Internet is not increased and adequate supply is not provided.

The organisation also claims that the education system has collapsed in the last one year due to the scarcity of internet due to high prices. Not only that, it is difficult to get network in many areas of Dhaka city.

The letter further said that the number of subscribers has increased by about 1 crore 25 lakh in 2019-2020 and 2021 years. Data usage has increased by about 35 percent. At present the demand has increased by about 50 percent.







